× Tracking one of the warmest Christmas’ on record

It’s beginning to look a lot like… Christmas? Well, it certainly doesn’t feel like it and you may feel it’s looking LESS like Christmas now that the snow is melting.

Highs this afternoon made it into the lower 50’s for much of central Indiana and the lower 60’s! in Bloomington. Those are temperatures more comparable to mid-March and early April.

While chilly temperatures return this evening, they’ll remain well above average throughout the night. This is a great opportunity to enjoy the Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. There’s no incoming rain or snow that will obstruct your view. The event runs through January 1st.

Much of the nation is dry now, when just a week ago we were tracking a large swath of Wintry Weather moving through. Monday night, showers to our southeast, stretching from Florida to North Carolina, are creating some concerns for flash flooding. However, if you have travel plans that way tomorrow, that system will move out by early in the morning Christmas eve.

Nationwide, one of the main concerns is more of a health issue rather than a weather issue. More than two dozen states are reporting widespread flu activity. Travelers will need to take extra precautions to remain flu free.

While the weather is quiet, hazardous conditions in central Indiana could still develop Monday night into early Christmas eve. Patchy fog develops this evening. As temperatures fall below freezing, that moisture (from the fog) at the surface could lead to slick spots on some roadways. Make sure to take it slow and allow yourself some extra time if you’re going to be out and about tonight or Tuesday morning.

If you’re going to be finishing up some last minute Christmas shopping Tuesday morning, you’ll have a great opportunity to see the International Space Station pass by. It will appear low on the horizon, in the western sky, at 7:17 AM Tuesday morning before departing in the NE sky 6 minutes later. It will look like a bright, quick moving star. The ISS is moving at a speed over 17,000 mph and circles the globe every 90 minutes.

Christmas eve temperatures will be very similar to what we felt Monday. Sunshine and highs in the 50’s are forecast for Indianapolis. Some of our southern counties that have already melted all the snow, could see upper 50’s, once again.

Christmas day will likely be one of the warmest on record across central Indiana. The warmest we’ve ever been on Christmas in Indianapolis was back in 1893 where temperatures surged to 64°. With highs in the upper 50’s this year, we’ll likely make it into the top 5 warmest, possibly tying 1973 where highs reached 58°.