× Traffic stop leads to arrest of 42-year-old Bloomington woman on meth charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a 42-year-old woman when methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop Thursday.

According to ISP, officers stopped a black Chevrolet Avalanche for a traffic violation at State Road 37, just south of Ingram Road, on December 19.

Police said indicators of criminal activity were detected while speaking with the occupants of the vehicle.

A female passenger was unable to produce identification and gave police a name, date of birth and social security number that was later found to be false.

According to police, the passenger was later identified as Jacqueline Hardy, 42, Bloomington, who had active arrest warrants from Monroe and Owen Counties.

An ISP K-9 unit arrived and gave a positive alert for the presence of drugs.

Police said as troopers arrested Hardy on her two active warrants, they found around 28 grams of methamphetamine in her possession.

Hardy was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail on preliminary charges possession of methamphetamine, identity deception and the two warrants.