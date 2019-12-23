× Tree-trimming crew member dies after tree falls on him in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A man working with a tree-trimming crew in northern Indiana died after a tree fell onto him, police said.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said William Sisk, 36, of South Bend, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at a South Bend hospital soon after the tree landed on him at the work site in a suburban area just north of South Bend.

Sisk was working to clear bush and limbs from trees being cleared in a wooded lot when a tree being cut by another worker fell differently than intended and trapped Sisk under the trunk, the sheriff’s office said.

Others in the crew used a skid loader to life the tree from Sisk after emergency workers arrived. County police and the county coroner’s office are investigating the incident.