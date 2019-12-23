× Warming trend continues…top 5 warmest Christmas’ ever!?

Skies are mainly clear this morning and additional sunshine is on the way for your Monday! Roads are nice and dry out-the-door with sunrise at 8:03am. Winds will remain relatively light (SW 4-8mph) through the day and plenty of sunshine (high, thin, cirrus clouds) should help to boost us right back into middle 50s, about 15° to 20° above the seasonal average (more like March)!

Tonight, some fog will begin to develop in the overnight hours. We will continue to monitor any issues that could arise for Tuesday morning. The combination of light winds, mainly clear skies, milder air, snowmelt and higher dew points could be the ingredients in a thicker development. Ultimately, this could impact some travel across the state.

The dry weather will continue through Friday, while temperatures remain in the 50’s for afternoon highs. For now, Christmas Day still looks quite warm! The current forecast high is for 58° (average is 36°), if we reach that high, that would tie for the 4th warmest Christmas on record! Snow still on the ground this morning, with a snow base of 3″ at the airport. Although, no snow in the forecast, some of you will enjoy some leftover snow for Wednesday morning!