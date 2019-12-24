18-year-old dead, 16-year-old hospitalized after crash in Greene County

Posted 11:56 AM, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59AM, December 24, 2019

File photo

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. — A man is dead and a teenager was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Bloomfield, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, a crash was reported at the intersection of Antioch Road and Martin Road.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

A 16-year-old was taken to IU Health Bloomington. Their condition is unclear.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

