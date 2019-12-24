Brownsburg Fire Territory brings Santa to boy who was turned away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- The Brownsburg Fire Territory is stepping up to bring the magic of Christmas back to a local family.

Saturday night, 8-year-old Tyler and his family say they were denied access to Santa at an Indianapolis location because of Tyler's service dog.

Firefighters heard about the incident and decided to bring Santa to him.

Tyler loves firefighters, so the Brownsburg Fire Territory and Santa drove up in a fire truck Monday night.

His mom told us Saturday was frustrating for their family, but Monday's visit made Tyler look forward to Christmas again.

"I've been trying to hold back the tears because he was smiling on the inside because he`s trying to take it all in, but he is going to talk about it for days," said Alyssa Burkhart, Tyler's mother.

"This is a great opportunity for us to give back to the community, get out here, meet people and just an uplifting moment. It makes our Christmas too," said Lt. Keith Rinehart with the Brownsburg Fire Territory.

Burkhart says she reached out to where they were turned away and received an apology.