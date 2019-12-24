× Foggy travel in the mornings; mild afternoons!

Fog is thick in spots this morning and could impact some slow travel today and Christmas morning, especially for the northern 1/2 of the state, where snow is still melting. A few advisories are underway until 10:00am this morning, as temperatures hover near 32°! As the fog dissipates by mid-morning, sunshine will build in and warming will get underway. Expect another fantastic day with unseasonably mild air in place.

More fog later tonight and through Christmas morning! Much like today, fog will thin and temperatures will warm through the day! With a forecast of 58° tomorrow, if we get this warm, it would tie for the 4th warmest Christmas on record.

Additional warmth through the rest of the “workweek” before rain chances start to sneak back in for the weekend. For now, showers seem limited Friday and Saturday with healthier chances on Sunday! Wind will be increasing over the weekend too, as a stronger storm system moves into the state. Colder air by Monday with snow chances returning through the day!