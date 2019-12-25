× Another Christmas lacking snow in central Indiana

WHITE CHRISTMAS HOPES DASHED AGAIN

Were you dreaming of a White Christmas? It was looking very good thanks to the snow on the ground, but mother nature had other plans.

After nearly 8″ of snow covered the ground early last week, the very abnormally warm temperatures these past several days have been melting away any dreams of a white Christmas this year.

This will be the 5th out of the past six Christmas’ with above normal temperatures.

Historically speaking, most of the nation misses out on a white Christmas annually. The definition of a white Christmas is a 1″ snow depth at 7 am on Christmas morning. In Indianapolis, we have about a 25% chance of a white Christmas each year with higher probabilities as you go north. Looking back at weather records, we’ve only had two this decade, 2017 (1″) and 2010 (5″). The decade that produced the most white Christmas’ was the decade of the 1960s. There were 5 that decade- 1960, 1963, 1964, 1968 and 1969.

What was the ‘whitest’ white Christmas? 2004 with a snow depth of 9″ on Christmas morning.

Our mild stretch continues. 50-degree warmth continues into the weekend before we finally see our next chances for rain and a cool down. Stay tunes! We’ll have more updates here later this evening.