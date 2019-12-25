Local doctors assist Rohingya people in crisis in Bangladesh as alleged genocide case moves forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Physicians and advocates in Indiana are stepping in to help the devastated Rohingya people who are taking refuge at a mega camp in Bangladesh in southeast Asia.

Dr. Adam Paarlberg, the associate director at the Franciscan Health Family Medicine Residency, recently returned after a two-week trip to the OBAT Helpers Inc. health care clinic in one of the camps.

"You sort of feel the despair, the hopelessness, the overall just again, the sheer enormity, anguish of the camp was just surreal," Paarlberg described.

He went over with five other physicians. He said they provided "compassionate" assistance to the refugees by offering help with acute care to chronic care, treating upper respiratory infections to operating on small tumors.

"It's a very desperate situation," Paarlberg said.

Paarlberg said some 700,000 Rohingya people fled Myanmar overnight in August 2017. There was a brutal military crackdown and the Myanmar government decided the Rohingya people needed to leave.