× ‘Battle of the Bulge’ event to be held at Fort Harrison State Park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced a re-enactment of World War II’s Battle of the Bulge at Fort Harrison State Park.

According to DNR, the Museum of 20th Century Warfare at will host the event on January 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DNR said the re-enactment will feature exhibits, uniforms, and weapons used during World War II and there will be viewing areas for visitors to observe the event.

The re-enactment will start at 10 a.m. near the Saddle Barn and continue east toward the museum, ending around 2 p.m. near the Camp Glenn historic district.

Fort Harrison State Park is located at 6000 N. Post Road, Indianapolis, 46216.

DNR said parking will be near the Saddle Barn, and museum volunteers will direct visitors to the nearest spectator station.

People with limited mobility that wish to attend are asked to arrive after 12 p.m. when the spectator stations will be more easily accessible.

In a statement, DNR explained:

The re-enactors are volunteer military historians that work to bring history to life. The Museum of 20th Century Warfare is a volunteer-run, non-profit museum whose mission is to honor veterans through service and education with integrity. Military events are scheduled at Fort Harrison State Park throughout the year.

The event is free but normal DNR entrance fees apply.

According to DNR, members of the museum will host a display and presentations each weekend in January.

For more information, visit Fort Harrison State Park online, call the Visitor Center at 317-591-0122 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.