Busy travel day, health officials send measles alert

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- According to AAA, more than 115 million people are expected to travel this holiday season.

The holiday travel season lasts through January 1st, but the day after Christmas is one of the busiest. AAA says this year will see the most travelers ever on record.

AAA expects more than 104 million people to hit the road across the country. Those drivers will bring traffic problems like heavy congestion.

They suggest staying calm behind the wheel and making sure you've checked the necessities before you leave, like battery life and your gas gauge.

In the air, it's the most expensive day of the year to fly. But ticket prices aren't the only concern this holiday season.

Health officials say some travelers have come into contact with measles at, at least five airports, including Chicago O’Hare.

"I consider it really an irony that you have one of the most contagious viruses known to man juxtaposed against one of the most effective vaccines that we have. Yet we don't do and have not done what could be done - namely completely eliminate and eradicate this virus,” said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr, Anthony Fauci.

While contracting measles on a plane is rare and there has been no mention of it here at Indianapolis International, doctors are warning people to protect themselves against the flu.

They’re advising that you wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, and don't touch your face.