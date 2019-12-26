× DNR-operated shooting ranges to change hours in January, February

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the adjustment of hours to shooting ranges at the beginning of 2020.

According to a press release, all shooting ranges operated by the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife will adjust their hours of operation during the months of January and February.

Depending on location, the following shooting ranges at fish & wildlife areas will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time:

Crosley

Deer Creek

J.E. Roush Lake

Jasper-Pulaski

Kingsbury

Pigeon River

Sugar Ridge

Tri-County

Wilbur Wright

Winamac

DNR said the hours of operation for archery ranges will not be affected. Archery ranges are open daily, sunrise to sunset at these properties.

Regular range hours will return to normal on March 1, 2020 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT depending on location, Wednesday through Sunday.)

DNR released the following statement in regards to the affected shooting ranges:

The Division of Fish & Wildlife strives to provide clean, safe ranges. The ranges are staffed by trained range safety officers and most charge no free. These ranges are great places to shoot the new gun you may have received over the holidays or to sight in your firearm for your next hunting outing.

For more information on shooting range hours, click here.

To view all DNR news releases, visit DNR’s website.