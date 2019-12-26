Indy man arrested for Christmas eve murder

Photo//IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Homicide detectives arrested an Indianapolis man in connection with a deadly stabbing on Christmas Eve.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the arrest comes after an altercation in the 1400 block of East Washington Street led to 29-year-old Paul Scharbrough’s death.

IMPD detectives began asking witnesses for information. Based on this information, they believe an argument happened right before the incident. The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Brent Pitcock, fled the scene before police arrived.

Pitcock arrested on a preliminary murder charge. He was being held in the Marion County Jail as of Thursday.

