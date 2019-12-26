× Monroe County offers Christmas tree recycling service

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Officials in Monroe County have announced a holiday tree recycling program this season: “If you can’t use it in a brush pile, a shelter area for wildlife that returns valuable nutrients into the earth, recycle it!”

The Monroe County Solid Waste Management District (MCSWMD) have partnered with Republic Services and Good Earth LLC, to provide services running from December 26, 2019 through January 11, 2020.

MCSWMD said natural trees, wreaths, and garlands will be accepted at all five district recycling centers.

All decorations, including ornaments, lights, artificial snow, garland and tinsel need to be removed and no artificial trees will be accepted.

As North American real Christmas trees are growing in all 50 states and Canada, MCSWMD is reminding the public that real trees are a renewable, recyclable resource.

Trees will be accepted for recycling at the following locations during normal business hours between the dates of December 26, 2019 and January 11, 2020 as follows:

THE SOUTH WALNUT RECYCLING CENTER (3400 South Walnut Street)

Tuesday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

RURAL RECYCLING CENTERS

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ellettsville Recycling Center, 6200 North Matthews Drive

The Westside Recycling Center, 341 North Oard Road, (off St. Rd. 48, west of 37)

The Southside Recycling Center, 400 West Dillman Road, (1/8 mile west of 37)

The Northeast Recycling Center, 6015 East State Road 45, New Unionville, off E. Bethel Lane

For more information on recycling holiday trees, call MCSWMD at 812-349-2020 or visit their Facebook page.