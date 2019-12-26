× New Indiana residential code goes into effect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — New residential building code requirements are attempting to make homes safer for residents and firefighters.

The new building code is based on the 2018 code, with some amendments. Craig Wagner, IABO Board of Directors and Code Committee member says code committee members worked diligently with Indiana Builders Association, builders, architects, fire services and others to bring this new updated code to Indiana.

“One of the requirements reduces the threat of injury from deadly carbon monoxide poisoning through the requirement for installed alarms designed to detect levels of the gas well below levels that threaten health,” Wagner said.

Other requirements include:

A requirement that basements have an escape and rescue opening, making basements safer for residents and firefighting personnel.

A more robust garage separation

Up-to-date seismic design categories

New solar installation information

The new requirements are effective on December 26. People can read the new requirements on the Indiana Association of Building Officials website.