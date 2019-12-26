Several more days of mild temperatures; tracking rain and a cool down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday was the second day in a row where Indianapolis missed tying a record high temperature by only 2-degrees. Indianapolis made it to 65° this afternoon! That is a more typical temperature for mid-April. The record high is 67°, set back in 1875.

While we didn't make it to a record high temperature Thursday, we have a very good shot at setting or tying a a different one. We dropped to 48° early this morning. If temperatures don't drop below 48°, we'll be setting a new record warm LOW temperature for today's date, in Indianapolis. The current record holds at 47°, set in 1971 and 1959.

We have more clouds around this evening but it will still feel very mild through the rest of the evening. Christmas Nights of Lights is still running through January 1st. A few spotty showers possible late but overall, most stay dry and will be a nice evening for it.

A cold front sitting off to our west Thursday evening will sweep through early Friday morning and bring us a slight cool-down. Cities behind the front are already showing temperatures nearly 30-degrees cooler than they were 24-hours ago. That front weakens as it heads east. While temperatures will be cooler on Friday, we won't take nearly as large of a hit. Expect highs in the mid 50's, about 10-degrees cooler than what we saw today.

As the front nears central Indiana, it could squeeze out a few showers from the little moisture that we have available. However, most will stay dry. Better chances for rain will come this weekend. Showers with some heavy downpours, gusty winds and a few thunderstorms will develop late overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Weather is quiet across much of the country. The biggest impacts we're seeing now are moving through California and Arizona. Showers and thunderstorms in the area had caused some flight delays at LAX.

The flu is causing more concerns than the current weather. More than two dozens states are reporting widespread flu activity.

Mild air lingers through the weekend before cooler air returns to finish off the last days of the year.