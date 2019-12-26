Three arrested after Christmas Eve armed robbery in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Three people were arrested after an armed robbery at a convenience station Tuesday night.

The Shelbyville Police Department said the robbery happened at the Bigfoot Convenience Station on State Road 44 in Shelbyville around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Police were able to obtain a vehicle description and direction of travel. Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies found a vehicle matching the description near the casino entrance of I-74.

Three Indianapolis men were arrested in connection with the armed robbery. Cortez Tannin, Corey Johnson and Walter Wilson were being held Thursday in the Shelby County Jail on a preliminary Armed Robbery charge.