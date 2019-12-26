× Warmth remains while rain chances start to go up!

Another great start underway this Thursday morning, with no fog, dry roads, and mild temperatures! Additional sunshine is expected today, along with a steady, light southwest winds. Incredibly warm for December, as these temperatures rival a mid-April feel! Keep in mind, clouds will begin to increase through the day, while highs reach the lower 60’s again.

By this evening, a few showers will dot the state and carryover into early Friday morning. These showers will be prompted by a passing cold front that should clear the state by mid-morning of your Friday. This will bring a return to some sunshine by the afternoon, along with a slight pullback in temperatures.

The remainder of the holiday weekend will remain warm and breezy, as rain chances increase by Saturday night and into Sunday. Rain will be likely on Sunday, as another front moves across the state. This cold front will pack more of a punch, bringing heavier rain, possible storms, and gusty winds! Colder weather returns by Monday, for the last few days of 2019!