Brief cool down before heavy rain returns!

A cold front is moving through this morning, from the northwest! This front will likely come through dry and a wind shift will undoubtedly bring an end to the 60° temperature run. Although cooler weather will work in for today, with sunshine returning and a slight bounce back to the lower 50’s this afternoon will still make for a nice day, considering the seasonal afternoon average is 36° for this time of the year!

Scattered clouds tonight and turning chillier in the overnight with lows in the middle to upper 30’s, as dry weather holds. This will mark our 9th consecutive day of dry weather for Indianapolis!

Saturday will bring an increase in clouds through the day and a slow warm-up through sunset. Our high tomorrow will not likely hit until after dark and near midnight, as a few showers begin to settle in for the evening/overnight hours.

Sunday, hands down, will be wet! Steady rain is likely for the state with totals exceeding an inch or more through Monday morning. A few storms will be possible before the cold front passes Monday morning but no severe weather is expected. More seasonal weather will round out 2019!