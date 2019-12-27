× Colts’ Nyheim Hines names AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As expected, Nyheim Hines’ record-setting performance against the Carolina Panthers earned recognition by the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts’ second-year running back has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for returning three punts for an NFL-record 195 yards in the 38-6 win over the Panthers, including two touchdowns.

Hines, a 2018 fourth-round draft pick, returned his second punt 84 yards for a touchdown, then added a 71-yarder in the fourth quarter. He’s the first Colt to return to punts for TDs in the same game and the first in the NFL since 2012. He became the fifth player in league history with two punt return-TDs of at least 70 yards in the same game.

Hines joins placekicker Adam Vinatieri being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week this season.