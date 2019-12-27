Family-owned Martinsville furniture business closing as I-69 construction inches closer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Miles Home Furnishings has helped families around the area create their homes' environments since it opened in 1952. It's been passed down in the Miles Family.

"There's just not many family-owned businesses left, and Mike and Charlene have just been so wonderful to work for," Wanda Trotter, office manager, said.

This store sits near State Road 37, which is part of the I-69 project. It will be impacted by the next round of work. Unfortunately, that is leading to some tough decisions.

"We're not going to have a way to get furniture," Trotter said. "So, we can't sell furniture if we can't get it."

Trotter said they have tried to work on solutions with manufacturers, but those businesses do not want their delivery trucks on the detours.

"We have so many manufacturers that we deal with, and we've talked to several of them, and, they just don't want to come down those back roads," Trotter said.

Trotter said the people who work at the store love it and are sad to see it close. But, they know "you can't fight progress."

"They're heartbroken you're leaving," Trotter said of the customers. "So many of them have said, "we've shopped with you for so long and we just hate to see you leaving." And, we hate to leave, but we don't have a choice.

Trotter said the store will remain open as long as they still have furniture to sell. She said there are still many pieces, even in their warehouse.

We reached out to INDOT to understand how they work with businesses who are impacted by the construction. They provided us this statement:

"INDOT strives to minimize impact to businesses as much as possible during construction projects. We keep impacted businesses informed before and during construction, coordinate with them on alternate routes, and partner with them on signage to let customers know they are open for business. We work closely with businesses to make sure that they can continue to operate during construction and that customers can find them and access their locations."