Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana continues fight to end hunger

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The fight to end hunger in central Indiana continues. Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana held a celebratory drive-thru Friday morning after reaching a milestone of distributing more than half a billion pounds of food.

In 2019, the largest relief charity in the state fed millions of Hoosiers across 21 counties amounting to 42.2 million pounds of food.

In February, they came up with a new strategy that will help them close the meal gap. The new strategy called for 100 million pounds of food annually, decreasing pressure on donation revenue, increasing collaboration with hunger relief organizations and other partners, increasing nutritional content, and reducing the cost per meal.

“If you asked me that a few years ago I would’ve thought that isn’t possible. But seeing what this Gleaners team has done in the last three years shows me we can do it,” said Gleaners President & CEO, John Elliott. “Gleaners has a special or unique responsibility to convene thought leaders, propose bold ideas, be that transformational change leader to close the gap,” he said.

Gleaners says they still need your help moving forward. If you donate one dollar that will essentially provide a family with nine dollars' worth of groceries.

In September 2020 Gleaners will host a fundraiser at the Indiana State Fairgrounds to raise funds and bring awareness celebrating their 40th anniversary.