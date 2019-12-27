Rain and thunderstorm chances rise into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a foggy Friday night. Before 11 PM, visibility had already dropped to 5 miles in Indianapolis and Columbus, and to less than a mile in Terre Haute. Be careful if you'll be out on the roads overnight or Saturday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for a few far eastern counties of central Indiana (Wayne, Fayette and Union). Hazardous driving conditions possible due to reduced visibility. This advisory is in effect until 9 A.M. Saturday.

Temperatures took a big hit today after starting off in the mid 50s early Saturday morning. Temperatures by the afternoon and evening had dropped into the 30s and 40s. This was a about a 20-degrees drop from where temperatures were Thursday afternoon.

A cooler start Saturday morning with some lingering patchy to dense fog in the area. However, warmer temperatures return again as breezy winds start shifting southeast and bring us warmer air into Saturday afternoon. However, it will remain mostly cloudy all day long.l

TRAVEL TROUBLE: A dozen states to our west are under some sort of winter weather alert. Nearly a foot of snow could fall in places like northern Minnesota by the weekend. This also comes with gusty winds as high as 45 mph.

Rain chances rise across central Indiana late Saturday night. A few spotty showers will be possible Saturday evening but better chances of rain will come early Sunday morning. Rain, thunderstorms and gusty conditions will be around Sunday morning with another resurgence in rain Sunday evening.

Those showers move out Monday morning and leave us with a cooler start to next week and the last couple days of the year.