University of Evansville places coach on administrative leave for alleged Title IX violations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The University of Evansville is investigating allegations that their men’s basketball coach violated its Title IX policy.

This comes after the university received reports about Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to violate its Title IX policy. The university would not provide details about any specific incident.

A national law firm will conduct the investigation and the university said it will make a fair and informed decision on McCarty’s status based on the law firm’s findings.

Walter McCarty was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. While he is on administrative leave, Bennie Seltzer will serve as interim head coach. He previously served as head coach of Samford University and held assistant coaching positions at the University of Oklahoma, Marquette University, Indiana University and Washington State University.

The university provided the following letter sent to the campus community: