× Wanted Fulton County man leads police on chase Thursday night

PERU, Ind. — Police in Fulton County have a wanted man in custody after a chase that went from the road into the woods Thursday night.

The chase began around 11:10 Thursday night when an Indiana State Police trooper noticed a white 2011 Jeep Patriot driving northbound on County Road 850 West at a high rate of speed.

The trooper tried to pull over the Jeep, but the driver, later identified as Brandon King, continued on numerous county and local roads as well as going through residential yards.

The ISP said the driver ended up stopping in the area of Virginia Street and Old State Road 17 before running through a wooded area. Officers caught King within two minutes of running through the woods and took him into custody.

The department said King was found to be wanted out of Fulton and Marshall Counties. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail on multiple charges resulting from the chase as well as the arrest warrants. These charges include: