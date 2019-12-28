× BREAKING: Metro police involved in shooting; suspect hospitalized in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that unfolded shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday on the city’s south side. The incident happened near the intersection of E. Stop 11 Rd. and Siear Terrance.

According to police, officers conducting an attempted carjacking investigation near Wedgewood Drive and Lacy Drive were confronted by two male suspects on foot, one of whom had a rifle. The police officers exited their squad car and ordered the suspect to drop the weapon. The suspect refused to do so, and a verbal confrontation escalated to the point where at least one officer shot the suspect carrying the rifle, according to a department spokesperson.

The wounded suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The second suspect–a juvenile–surrendered to police without incident.

