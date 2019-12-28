PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes nuns attending a prayer at the Vatican the day after Christmas; climbers making their way up a mountain in New Hampshire under a midday winter solstice sun; and a cargo ship stranded off the coast of Israel.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 21-27, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.comhttp://www.apimages.com/