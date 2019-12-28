× Tracking a soggy Sunday; near record warmth before temperatures drop

We’re tracking a soggy finish to the last weekend of 2019. A few widely scattered showers have popped up around central Indiana Saturday evening. However, better chances for rain come overnight. Sunday’s rainfall will be broken into two rounds. The first will come overnight through Sunday morning. After a lull in rainfall during the afternoon, we’ll see showers redevelop into the evening. A few thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy downpours possible. As colder air works in Monday morning and temperatures fall, we could see some snowflakes mixing in with spotty rain showers.

After a shot of colder air cooled us off for Friday afternoon, we’ve warmed back up. As forecast, temperatures rose into the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon. 60-degree warmth returns tomorrow with near record highs. However, as mentioned above it does come with rain.

We’re closing out the last few days of 2019! This year has certainly taken us on a wild ride. Reflecting on the last few months alone, we experienced several days of record smashing heat to open October. Snow falling by Halloween with many records falling to open November. We experienced the 4th warmest Christmas on record. Temperatures will briefly moderate to finish of the year, including some chances for snow. We’ll have more details on that posted here later this evening.