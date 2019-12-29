× 5-year-old Columbus boy dies after dirt bike accident

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 5-year-old Columbus boy has died after crashing a dirt bike on family property Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

At around 2:20 p.m., responders were called to an area near the 12000 block of West 525 South in regards to a dirt bike accident.

An initial investigation found that the boy was operating a KTM 50 cc dirt bike. While attempting to maneuver the bike up an incline, he lost control and struck a tree. Family rendered aid to the boy at the scene and took him to the Southwest Fire Department in Ogilville for further medical assistance.

The boy was unresponsive and taken to Riley Children’s Hospital by life line, where he was pronounced dead.

DNR says the boy was wearing a helmet and other safety equipment at the time of the accident.