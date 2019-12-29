× Colts drop finale 38-20 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Colts lost their season finale 38-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday to finish the year 7-9. It’s only their fourth losing season since 2000.

Gardner Minshew hit Ryquell Armstead for a three-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to give the Jaguars the lead for good.

Jacksonville’s defense sealed the game in the fourth recovering two Jacoby Brissett fumbles, returning one for a touchdown and converting the other into a Dede Westbrook touchdown catch.

The game was back and forth in the first half. The Colts scored first on a 20-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal. The Jaguars responded with a 20-yard Josh Lambo kick to tie the game.

Marlon Mack broke the tie with a five-yard touchdown run right before the end of the first quarter.

Jacksonville added another Lambo field goal, then took the lead after a Minshew to Keelan Cole 45-yard reception and then a 14-yard touchdown pass on the next play.

Mack scored his second touchdown of the game from eight-yards out and McLaughlin connected from 50-yards after a Darius Leonard interception to put the Colts up 20-13.

Lambo made a 56-yard field goal before halftime to make it a 20-16 game at the break.

The Colts eclipsed the 2,000 rushing yard mark for the season on a 20-yard run by Mack on their first drive. It’s the first time the team’s reached that milestone since 1994.