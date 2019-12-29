× Heavy rain continues into early Monday morning; Temperatures take a dive

It’s been a very soggy Sunday. The last weekend of 2019 will go down as one in the books with unusually warm conditions and heavy downpours. At 8:00 PM Sunday evening, many spots around central Indiana were closing in on 1″ of rainfall. Heavy showers will persist into the early morning hours on Monday and could add on and 0.50″ – 1″ of rain.

As colder air aloft works in on Monday, a few lingering showers could mix in with a few snowflakes.

After temperatures reached 62° Sunday afternoon, 4° short of tying a record for today’s date, they will plummet as we start a new week. The high temperature on Monday will occur at midnight and then continue to fall throughout the day. Expect afternoon temperatures on Monday closer to the mid 30s with wind chills in the mid 20s.

The chill continues into New Year’s Eve where we’ll include the chance for a few scattered light snow showers in the area, mainly north of I-70.

The pendulum starts to swing back the other way, once again as a new warm-up briefly brings the return of 50-degree warmth late this week.