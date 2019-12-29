IN Focus: Looking back at 2019, ahead to 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What were the most memorable moments in politics in 2019, both across the country and here in Indiana?

And what will the new year bring, with a presidential and gubernatorial election on the horizon?

In the video above, panelists Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner, Tony Samuel and Robin Winston look back at this year's biggest political headlines, and ahead to 2020.

Join us again in the new year -- starting next Sunday morning our program returns to its normal 8:30 time slot on CBS4 and airs again at 9:30 on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher.