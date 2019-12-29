Injuries reported, lanes blocked after crash on I-65 near Lafayette Road

Posted 12:08 PM, December 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:29PM, December 29, 2019

(Photo By INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — People are injured and traffic lanes are blocked after a vehicle plunged into a ditch full of water on I-65 in Indianapolis.

The incident occurred shortly before noon Sunday on I-65 southbound at the 121 mile marker, near 56th Street and Lafayette Road.

The right two SB lanes are expected to be closed until roughly 1 p.m. due to the crash.

The number of people injured is unclear at this time, but Indiana State Police say their injuries appear minor.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

