Injuries reported, lanes blocked after crash on I-65 near Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — People are injured and traffic lanes are blocked after a vehicle plunged into a ditch full of water on I-65 in Indianapolis.

The incident occurred shortly before noon Sunday on I-65 southbound at the 121 mile marker, near 56th Street and Lafayette Road.

The right two SB lanes are expected to be closed until roughly 1 p.m. due to the crash.

The number of people injured is unclear at this time, but Indiana State Police say their injuries appear minor.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.