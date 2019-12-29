Silver Alert in New Haven cancelled, man located safely

Posted 12:45 AM, December 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00AM, December 29, 2019

UPDATE: New Haven Police confirm that Dennis James McGuire has been located safely.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man out of northeast Indiana.

The New Haven Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 64 year-old Dennis James McGuire.  He was last seen on Saturday, December 28th, at 7 p.m.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

McGuire is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 155 pounds.  He has read hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt coat, a blue vest, a maroon plaid shirt, and blue jeans.

If you have any information on his location, contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080, or call 911.

 

