Woman dead, man seriously injured after crashing into Cloverdale fire truck

CLOVERDALE, Ind. — A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a crash involving a Tesla and a fire truck parked on Interstate 70 in Putnam County, according to Indiana State Police.

Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, the Cloverdale Fire Department was called to a single-vehicle crash on I-70 near the 38 mile marker.

Fire department personnel positioned all emergency vehicles in the passing lane of I-70 with their emergency lights on.

A 25-year-old Arizona man driving a 2019 Tesla failed to notice the emergency vehicles in the passing lane and crashed into the back of a fire truck. Both he and his passenger, 23-year-old Jenna N. Monet, of Arizona, where taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Monet was pronounced dead at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

No responders were injured in the crash.

Police say drugs and alcohol did not contribute to the crash.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.