1 dead after high-speed police pursuit ends in crash near McCordsville

LAWRENCE, Ind. — One person is dead after a high-speed police pursuit ended in a crash near McCordsville around 1 p.m. Monday.

Indianapolis police said a suspect was being pursued on a weapons violation and allegedly lead police on a chase from Marion County into Hancock County, then back into Marion County.

Police said they lost the suspect at some point, but the suspect continued driving at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the suspect ran a red light at the intersection of Oaklandon Rd. and Pendleton Pike and struck two vehicles.

One of the people in one of the struck vehicles was killed in the crash.

Police said the suspect is in custody.

