2-month-old baby’s death in June ruled homicide; IMPD investigation underway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The death of a baby girl in June is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched on June 13, 2019, to a home in the 1500 block of Badger Drive. Someone called 911 call to report that a child had stopped breathing.

Officers found a 2-month-old girl unresponsive; she was taken to an area hospital and later died.

Months later—on Dec. 20—the Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the child’s death a homicide due to trauma.

Anyone with information about the case should call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

