A blustery day ahead as winter’s cold returns to end 2019!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winds are gusty and temperatures are falling to start your Monday morning! Winter's cold is back to end 2019, while spotty showers could mix in with a few flurries through the morning and into the afternoon. The high for the day occurred just after midnight (53°) and now temperatures today will hover in the upper 30s, with wind chills in the upper teens. Winds will remain gusty between 30-40 mph through the day, so be sure to have an extra layer out-the-door.

Tomorrow, the last day of 2019, will be quite chilly with flurries and snow showers! The greatest threat of light snow will exist east and northeast of Indianapolis. Any traveling tomorrow along I-69 north and I-70 east could be slick in spots through the early evening. It appears that by late afternoon, the entire state will be drying out and heading into the evening roads should be very good. Here is the breakdown, as we ring in the New Year:

The first day of 2020 will be the best of the week! Still chilly but bright and actually slightly above average by the afternoon. More rain to return for Thursday and Friday before additional snow becomes a factor by Saturday...