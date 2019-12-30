× Cold for New Year’s Eve with pockets of snow early

It’s back to winter! Although we actually did hit a high of 52° today in Indianapolis, more of a mid-March temperature, that occurred early Monday morning and temperatures tumbled from there. This afternoon, temperatures have been running more than 20-degrees cooler from where they were the day before. Quite a drop in 24 hours!

Wind chills in the 20's will continue through the evening before falling to the teens overnight. Brrr!

We’re still very windy out there this evening. Gusts shortly before 7 PM were still near and above 30 mph for many in central Indiana. Many spots across central Indiana even saw peak wind gusts above 40 mph to near 50 mph this afternoon.

Windy conditions persist through New Year’s Eve and we’ll even bring back the chance for some snow showers. While the majority of us miss out on the snow altogether, scattered snow showers will develop across portions of central Indiana, mainly north of I-70. Light accumulations will be possible during the late morning and early afternoon hours on New Year’s Eve. If you have travel plans on New Year’s Eve, especially north of Indianapolis, be careful for some slick spots on the roads.

New Year’s Eve night is looking dry but quite cold and breezy. Make sure you bundle up if you’ll be out and about.

Mild temperatures briefly return late this week but they will be accompanied by rain and then snow as temperatures drop again this weekend.