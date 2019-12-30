× Court docs: Man robbed of car, wallet at knifepoint after driving women from hotel

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Two women threatened a man with a knife before stealing his wallet and car in New Castle last week, police say.

Amy Louise Davis, 52, of Albany, Ky., is charged with aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery and aiding, inducing or causing auto theft, according to court documents. A second woman remains at large.

New Castle police said the victim gave Davis and the other woman a ride from a local hotel. They stopped at a Speedway gas station so the women could buy drinks. The man then drove to an apartment and pulled into an alley near State Street.

When the man got out of the vehicle to help the women with their luggage, they confronted him and demanded his wallet. One of the women said she had a knife.

The man said one of the women took his wallet; a scuffle then ensued. Davis got out of the car and helped the other woman get away; both got into the man’s car and took off.

The man “threw himself on the hood” of the vehicle in an effort to stop them from getting away, court documents said. However, he was “thrown from the hood of the car” as they drove off, leaving him with injuries to his knees and one of his hands.

The man didn’t know the women’s names and said they’d told him they were from Terre Haute. He suspected, however, that they may have been from Kentucky because of Davis’ distinctive southern drawl.

In addition to the charges in this case, Davis faces an additional charge of attempted auto theft for a Dec. 20 incident near the Early Bird Diner, according to court documents.

Prosecutors are reviewing charges against the second woman.