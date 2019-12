× Greencastle police seek help finding missing man

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Greencastle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police say 45-year-old Darren Huff has been reported missing. They have not provided a description of Huff.

Anyone with information on Huff’s whereabouts should call Putnam County Dispatch at 765-653-3155.

