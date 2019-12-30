× IMPD says missing 19-year-old found

UPDATE: The missing teen has been located, according to IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old woman.

Dymun Kaye Knight suffers from a mental disability that causes her to operate on the level of an 8-year-old child. She’s also bipolar and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Knight was last seen near the 5500 block of Antoneli Lane in Indianapolis. She’s about 5’10”, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police could not provide a description of her clothing.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).