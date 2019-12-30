× IMPD investigating death of six-month-old infant as a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating the death of an infant on the near southeast side as a homicide.

IMPD said officers responded to the 1500 block of Renton Street around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 27 after a 911 call of a child who had stopped breathing.

Officers found a six-month-old infant female unresponsive upon arrival.

According to IMPD, the infant was taken to an area hospital by EMS and was later pronounced deceased.

IMPD Detectives, Department of Child Services Investigators and forensics teams responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled this incident as a homicide on Saturday, December 28.