Indiana sex offender jailed last week on drug charges arrested again

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana man who is a convicted sex offender is back in jail after he was arrested just last week.

Rex Allen Jordan Jr., 44, was arrested on December 24 after a traffic stop in Richmond. Police discovered he had marijuana and methamphetamine on him. He was also carrying a loaded pistol.

Police transported him to the Wayne County Jail, and he was arrested on the following charges: Dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 Felony; unlawful possession of syringe, a Level 6 Felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Despite those charges, he was released from the jail on his own recognizance.

But it didn’t take long for him to end up back in jail.

According to Kicks 96, he was involved in a police chase early Sunday morning, authorities say. Police arrested three other people in connection with the chase, and they recovered stolen items.

Jordan is currently in the Wayne County Jail facing the following new charges: Resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 Felony; battery, a Level 5 Felony; false informing, a Class B Misdemeanor; and theft, a Class A Misdemeanor.