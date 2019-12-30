× Red Lobster introduces the most Red Lobster cocktail ever

It’s the most Red Lobster cocktail ever.

The seafood chain wants you to kick off the New Year with the limited-edition Lobster Claw Bloody Mary. It’s essentially a classic Bloody Mary with a lobster claw, shrimp and a Cheddar Bay Biscuit.

The specialty cocktail goes on sale Monday, Dec. 30, and will be available for a limited time until Sunday, Feb. 2.

Red Lobster said the drink uses Tito’s vodka and the chain’s own Bloody Mary mix. It’s topped with a shrimp, a lobster claw, a lime wedge and a Cheddar Bay Biscuit. It also has spicy chipotle BBQ seasoning around the rim.

By the way, Jan. 1 also marks National Bloody Mary Day, meaning this drink comes just in time.