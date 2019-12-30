Red Lobster introduces the most Red Lobster cocktail ever

Images via Red Lobster

It’s the most Red Lobster cocktail ever.

The seafood chain wants you to kick off the New Year with the limited-edition Lobster Claw Bloody Mary. It’s essentially a classic Bloody Mary with a lobster claw, shrimp and a Cheddar Bay Biscuit.

The specialty cocktail goes on sale Monday, Dec. 30, and will be available for a limited time until Sunday, Feb. 2.

Red Lobster said the drink uses Tito’s vodka and the chain’s own Bloody Mary mix. It’s topped with a shrimp, a lobster claw, a lime wedge and a Cheddar Bay Biscuit. It also has spicy chipotle BBQ seasoning around the rim.

By the way, Jan. 1 also marks National Bloody Mary Day, meaning this drink comes just in time.

 

