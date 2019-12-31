Police confirm woman killed in Hendricks County SUV crash

Posted 10:30 AM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, December 31, 2019

File Photo (Photo By Getty Images)

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that killed a 56-year-old woman Monday.

Officials confirmed a fatal accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on December 30 in the 5200 block of N CR 1000 E.

Police said an SUV went off the road and a woman died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Police identified the driver as 56-year-old Joella Johnson.

According to police, Johnson was unrestrained and partially ejected from the vehicle.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.