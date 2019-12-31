3 people shot on Indy’s near west side

Posted 8:41 PM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32PM, December 31, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three people were injured after a shooting on Indy’s near west side Tuesday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of St. Clair Street and N Belmont Avenue. 911 operators say they responded to a call of two people shot around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. The department later updated this to three people.

Police say one of the victims is in critical condition as of the time of this report.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

