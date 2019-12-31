Celebrate New Year’s Eve with low-calorie cocktails from Hard Truth Distilling Company
Less Encumbered
Ingredients
1½ oz. Hard Truth Original Vodka infused with mint and cucumber
½ oz. Lemon juice
Club soda
Mint sprig garnish
Craft
Fill rocks glass with ice.
Add infused Hard Truth Original Vodka and lemon juice and stir.
Top with club soda; garnish with mint sprig. Enjoy!
Hard Truth Original Vodka Infused with Mint and Cucumber
Ingredients
1 bottle (750 mL) Hard Truth Original Vodka
½ English cucumber, sliced
10 Mint leaves, muddled
Craft*
Pour Hard Truth Original Vodka into a large jar or bowl.
Add cucumbers and mint leaves.
Cover and allow to rest for about four hours.
Strain and funnel back into the original bottle.
*Due to variations in produce potencies and personal tastes, we recommend tasting the infusion periodically until it tastes good to you — it is your drink, after all!
The Resolution
Ingredients
1½ oz. Hard Truth Original Vodka infused with ginger
½ oz. Lime juice
3 Basil leaves
Club soda
Basil leaf garnish
Craft
Fill rocks glass with ice.
Add infused Hard Truth Original Vodka and lime juice and stir.
Top with club soda, and garnish with basil leaf. Enjoy!
Hard Truth Original Vodka Infused with Ginger
Ingredients
1 bottle (750 mL) Hard Truth Original Vodka
1 Ginger root, medium-sized, peeled and cubed
10 Mint leaves, muddled
Craft*
Pour Hard Truth Original Vodka into a large jar or bowl.
Add ginger cubes.
Cover and allow to rest for about 2½ hours.
Strain and funnel back into the original bottle.
*Due to variations in produce potencies and personal tastes, we recommend tasting the infusion periodically until it tastes good to you — it is your drink, after all!
Citrus Pop
Ingredients
1½ oz. Hard Truth Gin
½ oz. Lime juice
Club soda
Lime wedge garnish
Craft
Fill rocks glass with ice.
Add Hard Truth Gin and lime juice; stir.
Top with club soda; garnish lime wedge. Enjoy!