Celebrate New Year’s Eve with low-calorie cocktails from Hard Truth Distilling Company

Less Encumbered

Ingredients

1½ oz. Hard Truth Original Vodka infused with mint and cucumber

½ oz. Lemon juice

Club soda

Mint sprig garnish

Craft

Fill rocks glass with ice.

Add infused Hard Truth Original Vodka and lemon juice and stir.

Top with club soda; garnish with mint sprig. Enjoy!

Hard Truth Original Vodka Infused with Mint and Cucumber

Ingredients

1 bottle (750 mL) Hard Truth Original Vodka

½ English cucumber, sliced

10 Mint leaves, muddled

Craft*

Pour Hard Truth Original Vodka into a large jar or bowl.

Add cucumbers and mint leaves.

Cover and allow to rest for about four hours.

Strain and funnel back into the original bottle.

*Due to variations in produce potencies and personal tastes, we recommend tasting the infusion periodically until it tastes good to you — it is your drink, after all!

The Resolution

Ingredients

1½ oz. Hard Truth Original Vodka infused with ginger

½ oz. Lime juice

3 Basil leaves

Club soda

Basil leaf garnish

Craft

Fill rocks glass with ice.

Add infused Hard Truth Original Vodka and lime juice and stir.

Top with club soda, and garnish with basil leaf. Enjoy!

Hard Truth Original Vodka Infused with Ginger

Ingredients

1 bottle (750 mL) Hard Truth Original Vodka

1 Ginger root, medium-sized, peeled and cubed

10 Mint leaves, muddled

Craft*

Pour Hard Truth Original Vodka into a large jar or bowl.

Add ginger cubes.

Cover and allow to rest for about 2½ hours.

Strain and funnel back into the original bottle.

*Due to variations in produce potencies and personal tastes, we recommend tasting the infusion periodically until it tastes good to you — it is your drink, after all!

Citrus Pop

Ingredients

1½ oz. Hard Truth Gin

½ oz. Lime juice

Club soda

Lime wedge garnish

Craft

Fill rocks glass with ice.

Add Hard Truth Gin and lime juice; stir.

Top with club soda; garnish lime wedge. Enjoy!