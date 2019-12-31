× Grant County crash claims life of Indianapolis man

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) reported the death of an Indianapolis man after a crash in Grant County Tuesday morning.

ISP said around 8:30 a.m., troopers were sent to a crash involving a semi on northbound I-69 near the 259 mile marker.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department were on scene assisting with the crash and were parked in front of the ISP vehicle.

Police said both vehicles were parked off of the travel portion of the roadway – partially in the median and partially on the left hand shoulder, and had emergency lights on.

According to ISP, troopers were investigating the semi crash when a northbound 2003 Honda Element SUV driven by Charles Finney, 43, of Indianapolis, was nearing the 259 mile marker.

Police said Finney lost control of his vehicle and crashed the Honda into the parked fire truck.

The rear side of the fire truck and the passenger side of the Honda sustained extensive damage.

ISP said Finney was removed from the Honda by officers and members of the Jefferson Township Fire Department.

Finney succumbed to his injuries after being taken to Marion General Hospital, according to police.

ISP is still investigating the incident, but do not believe the use of alcohol or drugs are suspected in the accident.