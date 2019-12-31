How to get free ride on New Year’s Eve thanks to Lyft

A Lyft driver navigates to her passenger on February 3, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lyft)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New Year’s Eve is supposed to be a night of celebration, but it also happens one of the most dangerous nights on the roadways.

That’s why it’s key to plan ahead. Before attending any festivities, choose a designated driver responsible for driving you and others home.

If that’s not an option, you have plenty of other choices, including calling a taxi or using a ride sharing service like Uber or Lyft.

Keep in mind, for those ride sharing services, there will most likely be a surge in prices after midnight. That’s the busy time for drivers so prices will most likely increase.

But some good news if you are a Lyft customer! The company partnered with Eskew Law and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple to offer free rides up to $10.

All you need to do is provide the promo code “JACKAPPLENYE” from Eskew Law’s website.

It’s good from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. New Year’s Day.

